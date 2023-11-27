ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Andre Ayew shown red card just two minutes into Le Havre debut

Emmanuel Ayamga

Andre Ayew endured a disastrous return to club football after receiving a red card just two minutes into his debut for Le Havre.

Andre Ayew shown red card just two minutes into Le Havre debut
Andre Ayew shown red card just two minutes into Le Havre debut

Ayew was sent off in the 67th minute for what was adjudged as a dangerous challenge after coming on in the second half.

Recommended articles

The Ghana captain joined the Ligue 1 side two weeks ago and was unveiled before the November international break.

He was subsequently named among the substitutes for Le Havre’s league clash against Nantes on Saturday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayew was introduced in the 65th minute when he replaced Loic Nego but he spent only two minutes on the pitch before being sent off for a reckless tackle.

The 33-year-old was involved in a high challenge against Swiss defender Eray Cormet, which resulted in a straight red card.

Le Havre, therefore, had to play the remainder of the game with 10 men but they held on to salvage a draw on the road against Nantes.

Before Saturday’s game, Ayew had been inactive at club level following the expiration of his contract with Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ghana international, however, returned to the Black Stars for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.

He was an unused substitute when Chris Hughton’s side defeated Madagascar 1-0 at home but started in the 1-0 defeat at Comoros, although he was substituted at half time.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana succumbed to a disappointing defeat at the hands of Comoros in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday

Comoros 1-0 Ghana: Black Stars suffer shocking setback in World Cup qualifiers

Injury rules Daniel Amartey out of Comoros vs Ghana World Cup qualifier

Injury rules Daniel Amartey out of Comoros vs Ghana World Cup qualifier

Mohammed Kudus a major injury doubt for Comoros vs Ghana clash after missing training

Mohammed Kudus a major injury doubt for Comoros vs Ghana clash after missing training

Harry Maguire: Man United defender accepts apology of Ghanaian MP Isaac Adongo

‘Apology accepted' – Harry Maguire reacts to Isaac Adongo's U-turn on his performance