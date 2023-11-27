Andre Ayew shown red card just two minutes into Le Havre debut

The Ghana captain joined the Ligue 1 side two weeks ago and was unveiled before the November international break.

He was subsequently named among the substitutes for Le Havre’s league clash against Nantes on Saturday afternoon.

Ayew was introduced in the 65th minute when he replaced Loic Nego but he spent only two minutes on the pitch before being sent off for a reckless tackle.

The 33-year-old was involved in a high challenge against Swiss defender Eray Cormet, which resulted in a straight red card.

Le Havre, therefore, had to play the remainder of the game with 10 men but they held on to salvage a draw on the road against Nantes.

Before Saturday’s game, Ayew had been inactive at club level following the expiration of his contract with Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

The Ghana international, however, returned to the Black Stars for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November.