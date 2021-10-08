Andre Ayew snubs Salah, Mahrez and Aubameyang as he names Africa’s best footballer

Ayew said this when he was asked about his opinion on the subject in an interview with the Alkass Channel.

AFP

When questioned about who the best player in Africa currently is, he quickly answered: “Sadio Mane!”

The Black Stars skipper also picked Akram Hassan Afif has the best Arab player in the world currently.

When asked by the presenter if Afif is currently better than Mahrez and Salah, Ayew emphasised “Yes.”

The Ghanaian plays for Qatari giants Al Sadd, having joined the club from Championship side Swansea City in the summer.

The former West Ham United forward has made a great start to life in Asia after scoring four goals in five matches.

Ayew has also set his sights towards winning the AFC Champions League with Al Sadd, who are managed by Barcelona legend Xavi.