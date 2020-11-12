Ayew and his international teammates will face Sudan in an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier on Thursday.

The game will take place in Cape Coast, before the Black Stars will travel to Khartoum to face the Sudanese again in the return encounter on Monday.

Ahead of the game, there have been concerns over the commitment levels of the Ghanaian players following events of the last international break.

READ ALSO: 16 Black Stars players begin training ahead of Sudan double-header

About eight players tested positive for COVID-19 after honouring call-ups for the Black Stars’ international friendlies against Mali and Qatar last month.

Reacting to this, Ayew said every player remains committed, insisting they know what it means to wear the national team jersey.

“We are very proud to be here. I think it’s a big honour to be called up to represent the national team and I am very pleased with the reaction from everyone. We had issues with the last camping with COVID-19,” he said.

“Players who had it, it’s been difficult for some clubs letting their players come and play for us. But I think that we showed that everyone is ready to play for the nation and knows what it means to wear the jersey so I am very happy.”

The Swansea City forward further assured the public that the team is ready to make the country proud when they take on Sudan.

He said although preparations for the game haven’t been the best, the entire team is determined to deliver three points.

“It’s not been the best preparation because we didn’t have the full squad early for the Coach to do whatever he wanted to do from the start. But now the squad is here, we trained well, we are fit, hopefully there are no injuries and we will be ready to go.

“We are at home and when we are at home, there is only one thing on our mind and that is to get the three points so we are going to do everything possible to make that happen,” Ayew added.

Ghana currently tops Group C of the AFCON qualifying with six points from two games, ahead of South Africa, Sao Tome and Principe and Sudan.