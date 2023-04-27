Winning U20 World Cup remains greatest moment of my career – Andre Ayew

The West Africans, led by Coach Sellas Tetteh, conquered all before them and defeated Brazil in the final.

Despite being reduced to 10 men early in the game, Ghana held to win against the South American heavyweights on penalties to lift the trophy for the first time.

Ayew, who was the captain of Ghana’s history-making U20 team, has now revealed that winning the World Cup remains his greatest moment.

“It’s the title that’s given us the most joy, the most honour and the most pride. No one expected us to win, because no African country had ever been world champions in that age category,” the Nottingham Forest forward told FIFA Media.

“It remains the best moment of my career. I can still picture the scenes that greeted our return to Ghana. The whole country was buzzing. It’s for those kinds of moments that we play football.

“I’ve enjoyed some great victories over my career, but that trophy is on a whole other level for what it represents for Ghana and the entire continent.”

