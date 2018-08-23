Pulse.com.gh logo
Appiah not being truthful to Ghanaians over expulsion of Ayews


Black Stars Kwesi Appiah not being truthful to Ghanaians over expulsion of Ayew brothers - Abbey Pobee

Abbey Pobee believes the Black Stars coach is not being truthful to Ghanaians over the exclusion of the Ayews.

play The Ayew brothers - Jordan and Andre

President of Neoplan Stars Football Club, Abbey Pobee has accused Kwesi Appiah of hiding the real truth behind his decision to leave out the Ayew brothers in his latest call up.

The Black Stars coach on Tuesday named a 21-man squad for Ghana’s upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Kenya.

However, the list raised a few eyebrows following the expulsion of some key players, including the Ayew brothers.

This is the second time that Andre and Jordan have been left out Kwesi Appiah’s call ups after they were also expelled from the side that took on Japan and Iceland in international friendlies just before the World Cup.

However, Abbey Pobee believes the Black Stars coach is not being truthful to Ghanaians over the exclusion of the two players.

According to him, such a move smacks of bad managerial handling of issues in the team.

"The truth is that, Ayew brothers are not in squad because of their refusal to honour the Congo match last year and coach Appiah is not handling the issues properly and we have to put the blame at the doorsteps of coach Appiah, because he has failed in his managerial dispensations," the football administrator told GNA.

He further urged the incoming normalization committee to take a second look at the captaincy wrangling before it degenerates into something else.

"I think this captaincy issue should be properly looked at once again and I would urge the normalization committee to address this issue with the coach,” he stated.

Mr. Pobee added: "Appiah did well by eliminating the 'coup makers' in the Black Stars, in his previous call up, but recalling Harrison Afful in his current squad is very dangerous step as it could rekindle some backlashes in the team.”

