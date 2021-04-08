Arsenal denied Europa League win by late Slavia goal

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were passed fit to start but captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was dropped to the bench.

Saka, who missed the Liverpool defeat, was a regular threat down the Arsenal right but his delivery into the box was poor.

The England international missed a golden chance to break the deadlock when he steered wide with only goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar to beat and Rob Holding forced a fine save with a header.

The visitors' only real chance of the opening period came when Lukas Provod fired just over following a Slavia raid down the right.

Arsenal came agonisingly close to taking the lead early in the second half when Willian -- still seeking his first goal for the club -- struck the outside of the post from a free-kick.