‘In Kudus I trust’ – Gabby Otchere-Darko backs West Ham to upset Man City on final day

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian politician Gabby Otchere-Darko, who is a strong Arsenal fan, has put his hope in Mohammed Kudus and West Ham United to crush Manchester City’s title ambitions.

This comes after Pep Guardiola’s side defeated Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday to move to the top of the Premier League table.

The Cityzens took their destiny into their own hands when they recorded a hard-fought 2-0 win over Spurs following a double from striker Erling Haaland.

Arsenal are currently two points behind Manchester City going into the final day of the season on Sunday.

While Mikel Arteta’s side will be facing Everton at home in their last game, Manchester City also have to beat West Ham to be crowned champions for the fourth successive time.

Many Arsenal fans are, therefore, hoping that the Hammers can upset Guardiola’s side to increase their club’s chances of winning a first league title since 2004.

Gabby Otchere-Darko, who is a passionate supporter of the Gunners, also took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to put his trust in Kudus to spoil Manchester City’s party on Sunday.

“In Kudus I trust,” the legal practitioner and stalwart of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) wrote on his page.

Meanwhile, Kudus has enjoyed a fruitful debut campaign in the English topflight since swapping Ajax Amsterdam for the Hammers last year.

Kudus has also affirmed his status as one of the best dribblers in the game, becoming the first player to complete 12 dribbles in a single game in the Premier League this season.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate holds the record as the only footballer to have completed over 100 take-ons in Europe’s top five leagues in the ongoing 2023/24 campaign.

He has so far been involved in 19 goals in all competitions for the Hammers, having contributed 13 goals and seven assists.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

