‘Give the armband to Partey’ – Arsenal fans call for Ghana midfielder to replace Aubameyang as captain

In a statement, Arsenal said the Gabonese striker breached some disciplinary codes last week, hence the decision.

The club further disclosed that Aubameyang will not be considered for selection during Wednesday’s Premier League against West Ham United.

“Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United,” a statement from Arsenal said.

“We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed. We are fully focused on tomorrow’s match.”

Many Arsenal fans have since taken to social media to share their views on the development, with some calling on the club to elect Partey as the new captain.