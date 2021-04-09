RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal legend slams Thomas Partey over ‘disappointing’ performance against Slavia Prague

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Arsenal legend Martin Keown has criticised midfielder Thomas Partey over his performance against Slavia Prague in the Europa League.

Arsenal legend slams Thomas Partey over ‘disappointing’ performance against Slavia Prague

Pulse Ghana

The Ghanaian started Thursday’s quarter-final first leg against the Czech Republican side, which eventually ended 1-1.

Recommended articles

Nicolas Pepe opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 86th minute, but the visitors equalised through Tomas Holes in the dying minutes.

Partey struggled to make an impact in the game and was replaced by Mohamed Elneny in the 78th minute.

Thomas Partey and his coach Mikel Arteta
Thomas Partey and his coach Mikel Arteta Pulse Ghana

Reacting to the result of the game, Keown, who played more than 400 matches for Arsenal and won 10 trophies with the club, singled out Partey for criticism.

“Partey, as well, tonight, was another player that really disappointed me,” he said on BT Sport.

“Watching it live here, and we’re not getting into the stadiums that often, he didn’t look like he had the legs to get around the pitch.

“He wasn’t really bossing that midfield, and credit to them, by the way, Slavia Prague because they’ve got lots of good players and made good substitutions.

“But that’s an area of the pitch that I would’ve thought by now, he would be bossing.”

Partey joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day in a deal worth £45 million.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Gunmen invaded Seventh-Day Adventist Church's live service, kidnap pastor & members (video)

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Couple & guests spend wedding night sitting outside as punishment for breaking Covid-19 rules

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

“We’re just maltreating women in the name of polygamy” – Sheikh Tawfik to Muslim men

Artiste named Wisekid busted for reportedly earning $73K from copying Wizkid's music

Woman's children turn "abnormal" after eating their dead father’s head unknowingly (video)

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Trending

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty