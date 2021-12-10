‘Negative at last!’ – AS Roma starlet Felix Afena-Gyan recovers from COVID-19

However, in a post on Twitter on Friday morning, Afena-Gyan announced that he has tested negative after his latest test.

“Negative at last! Looking forward to training with my teammates again!” he tweeted alongside a smiling photo of himself.

The teenager has made a massive impact in the Serie A since making his senior debut for Roma in October.

Afena-Gyan’s stock rose further after he netted a sensational double as Jose Mourinho’s team beat Genoa 2-0 last month.

Meanwhile, the player’s agent, Oliver Arthur, says he is not ready to feature at next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

In November, the young striker was handed a call-up for Ghana’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa, but he turned it down.

And his agent believes the player must be allowed to develop rather than being rushed to play for the Black Stars at the upcoming AFCON.

"For Afcon, I can't say he is ready now, AFCON is for two months, and it's a long time," Oliver Arthur said in an interview with Joy FM.

"I think we need to see the progress and how it goes. All I'm saying is that the boy needs a little bit of development before he will be fully ready for the national team.”