Video: Andre Ayew is not my friend - Asamoah Gyan

Reports of friction between Gyan and Ayew have been speculated for years, with some even alleging a rivalry between the two.

Pulse Ghana

The speculations intensified ahead of the 2019 AFCON, when coach Kwasi Appiah took the Black Stars captaincy from Gyan and gave it to Ayew.

Speaking to Kumasi-based Wontumi FM, Gyan said he has no problems with Ayew but they aren’t friends outside of the pitch.

“Andre is my teammate but he’s not my friend. In every job, you work together but not everyone is your friend that you go and come with,” the veteran striker said.

“Andre is my teammate and when we’re in camp we work together, but I can’t ask him to join me to go and sit somewhere and have a conversation. I also have my own clique.”

Gyan was a regular fixture in the Black Stars for almost two decades, having made his international debut in 2003.

However, he has not featured for the national team since playing at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

In the last three years, the 36-year-old has battled with niggling injuries while his time with Ghana Premier League outfit Legon Cities also didn’t go according to plan.