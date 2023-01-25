The former Ghana captain described Don Bortey as a free-spirited guy, saying he is the kind of person who doesn’t think twice about sharing.
Don Bortey gave me a bundle of cash when I was coming up – Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan has recounted how Bernard Don Bortey gifted him a bundle of cash when he was an up-and-coming footballer.
“He has helped me, he is a free-spirited guy. Those days Dong Bortey was on top of his game. I remember we were in camp when he came with a backpack full of money,” Gyan said in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah
“We were mates but we were not that close, so he opened his bag and asked me to take the amount I wanted. I was hugely surprised.”
He further narrated: “I took out a bundle of cash and I told him the day I will also make a lot of money, I will also repay him for his good deeds.
“He is someone who can give you a hundred million if even that is his last money on him. I’m a bit emotional… people don’t really know him but he does things from his heart.
“He was supposed to be up there but things happen in life. People don’t know about my relationship with him but once in a while we talk. He is a good guy.”
Don Bortey started his career with Ghapoha Readers, before crossing carpets to Hearts of Oak, where he became a cult hero.
The 40-year-old won four Ghana Premier League titles with the Phobians, as well as the CAF Super Cup and CAF Confederations Cup.
He was also joint top-scorer in the league in 2003 after netting 18 goals, while he also had notable stints with Al Wasl and Ange IF.
The controversial attacker officially announced his retirement in 2020 and is currently the U14 development coach at Hearts.
