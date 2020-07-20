Ghana qualified for their first FIFA World Cup under Kwesi Nyantakyi's watch as the president of the Ghana Football Association in 2006.

The former owner and bankroller who served as the president of the Ghanaian football governing body from 2005 to 2018 on the individual level rose to become the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and also served on the Executive Council of FIFA.

Kwesi Nyantakyi however, resigned from his positions after he was caught on camera receiving money suspected to be a bribe and he was subsequently handed a lifetime ban from all football-related activities by the world football governing body.

Asamoah Gyan believes that Kwesi Nyantakyi was doing something right and that was the reason why Ghana succeeded during his tenure as the leader of the GFA

“Nyantakyi was doing something right. Qualifying to the World Cup three times was no mean an achievement. He was also the Vice-President of CAF and held other high positions—that tell you he was doing okay,” Gyan said on Max TV recently.

He added, “l didn’t support what was going on, but life goes on.”

Nyantakyi’s over a decade administration also witnessed the construction of FIFA goal projects at the GFA Secretariat and the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence, Prampram, Black Maidens (U-20 female) FIFA World Cup bronze feat, Black Stars’ AFCON final (2010, 2015), three consecutive AFCON semi- finals, among other feats.