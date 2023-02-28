The veteran forward shared a short video on his Instagram handle, which featured striker Kwabena Owusu during their time in the Black Stars camp.
Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Black Stars captain shares skit starring Kwabena Owusu (Video)
Former Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan has always been the jovial type and he has shared an old skit that has got his fans laughing their lungs out.
In the video, both players created humour by aiming savage replies at each other and their jovial exchanges caught the attention of social media followers.
Gyan has always been the cheerleading type and was usually the mood-lifter during his time with the national team.
Some months ago, he teamed up with the popular comic skit maker, Ras Nene, known widely as Dr Likee, to create some funny content.
Meanwhile, Gyan hasn’t played for the national team in nearly four years, with his last appearance coming in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).
The 37-year-old was also not included in Ghana’s squad for last year’s World Cup, with the Black Stars going on to exit the tournament at the group stages.
He, however, played for the Black Stars for a decade and a half, becoming his country’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.
Gyan is also Ghana’s second most-capped player, having played 109 times across different tournaments and friendlies.
