Asamoah Gyan: Ex-Black Stars captain shares skit starring Kwabena Owusu (Video)

In the video, both players created humour by aiming savage replies at each other and their jovial exchanges caught the attention of social media followers.

Gyan has always been the cheerleading type and was usually the mood-lifter during his time with the national team.

Some months ago, he teamed up with the popular comic skit maker, Ras Nene, known widely as Dr Likee, to create some funny content.

Meanwhile, Gyan hasn’t played for the national team in nearly four years, with his last appearance coming in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Pulse Ghana

The 37-year-old was also not included in Ghana’s squad for last year’s World Cup, with the Black Stars going on to exit the tournament at the group stages.

He, however, played for the Black Stars for a decade and a half, becoming his country’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.