The striker lost his mother under tragic circumstances in November 2012 after she was involved in a car accident.

Madam Cecilia Amoako drove her car into a pillar at the Teachers' Hall in Accra and was later pronounced dead after being rushed to the Ridge Hospital.

The sad incident greatly devastated Gyan, who was at the time playing for Al Ain in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

READ ALSO: Asamoah Gyan: Featuring at World Cup the highest point of my career

Asamoah Gyan after missing penalty against Uruguay during 2010 World Cup

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Pulse.com.gh, the 34-year-old said he had a game to play on the very day his mother died.

He disclosed that he had to self-motivate himself to play, adding that he even scored twice in that game.

The ex-Black Stars captain was discussing how strong he is mentally and the fact that he does not easily break.

“Honestly, I’ve always been positive about myself despite the ups and downs that I’ve been going through. I so confident in a way that nothing can break me,” he told Pulse.com.gh.

“I remember when I lost my mum. I was in camp when I lost my mum [but] I was able to play and score two goals.”

Gyan is currently Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals, having made his debut for the national team in 2003.