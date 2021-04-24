RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Injuries have been a problem but I want to play more matches’ – Asamoah Gyan

Emmanuel Ayamga

Legon Cities forward Asamoah Gyan has expressed his desire to play more games for the Ghana Premier League side.

Gyan returned to the Ghanaian topflight in a big-money move last year but is yet to make an impact.

The 35-year-old has been blighted by injuries since joining Legon Cities, having played few matches since the start of the 2020/21 season.

The former Black Stars captain has, however, returned to full fitness and hopes he can feature more to help his team.

“I want to play more matches in the Ghana Premier League but injuries have been a problem,” Gyan told Metro TV, as quoted by Footballmadeinghana.

“Now that I have recovered I have tried to use the few friendly matches we have played to stay fit.

“I try to stick to the basics to boost my confidence so that during the weekend I will be okay to play.”

Meanwhile, Legon Cities currently occupy 14th position in the Ghana Premier League ahead of their game against Dreams FC on Sunday.

