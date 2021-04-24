‘Injuries have been a problem but I want to play more matches’ – Asamoah Gyan

The 35-year-old has been blighted by injuries since joining Legon Cities, having played few matches since the start of the 2020/21 season.

Pulse Ghana

The former Black Stars captain has, however, returned to full fitness and hopes he can feature more to help his team.

“I want to play more matches in the Ghana Premier League but injuries have been a problem,” Gyan told Metro TV, as quoted by Footballmadeinghana.

“Now that I have recovered I have tried to use the few friendly matches we have played to stay fit.

“I try to stick to the basics to boost my confidence so that during the weekend I will be okay to play.”