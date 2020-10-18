The 34-year-old was made general captain after being stripped off the captaincy ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The decision to relieve him off skipper duties was taken during the tenure of Kwasi Appiah, but current Black Stars coach CK Akonnor has stuck by it.

Asamoah Gyan

Last month, Akonnor maintained Andre Ayew as skipper of the national team, while naming Thomas Partey as assistant captain.

“It looks like [I am no longer general captain of Black Stars] but they have not said that they are giving that position to someone else so I think I am still the general captain,” the striker said on Adom TV.

“That is the position they gave me. I know that right now they have named captains of the team but I want them to tell me that this player is the general captain because they put me there.”

He added: “I am usually consulted by management with ideas because of my experience in the national team. I came to the national team in 2003. Where were the current breed of players then? So they know that I know a lot of things.

“There are some trivial issues that I am usually consulted for my advice. With what I have achieved in the national team, you cannot make a decision and leave me in the dark.”

“Right now I am at home. If I am given the general captain, I will feel some way about it but since I have not been told that it has been given to someone else, [I am still general captain].”

Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top-scorer with 51 goals but is currently without a club after parting ways with Indian Super League side NorthEast United.