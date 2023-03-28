‘Asamoah Gyan is the brain behind my success’ – Dr. Likee

Dr. Likee has been one of the hottest actors and skit makers in the country in recent years after switching to a comic character.

The YouTuber is currently the brand ambassador of many products while also inking several endorsement deals to his name.

It is unknown how he became acquainted with Gyan but in a post on Instagram, Dr. Likee said the former Sunderland star has been of great help to him.

“The world should help me thank this gentleman for all he has done for me in my entire life. He is the brain behind my success,” the actor wrote.

“He supported me a lot including my foundation “STREET LIFE “ at Angelic Tv. God bless you and you will always remain in my heart. I love you Asamoah Gyan.”

Meanwhile, Dr, Likee is currently in a state of mourning after losing his three-month-old baby girl a few weeks ago.

