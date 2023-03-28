ADVERTISEMENT
‘Asamoah Gyan is the brain behind my success’ – Dr. Likee

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian actor and comedian Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Dr. Likee, has eulogised Asamoah Gyan for his support over the years.

According to him, Gyan has done a lot for him in his life, crediting the former Ghana captain as the brain behind his success.

Dr. Likee has been one of the hottest actors and skit makers in the country in recent years after switching to a comic character.

The YouTuber is currently the brand ambassador of many products while also inking several endorsement deals to his name.

It is unknown how he became acquainted with Gyan but in a post on Instagram, Dr. Likee said the former Sunderland star has been of great help to him.

“The world should help me thank this gentleman for all he has done for me in my entire life. He is the brain behind my success,” the actor wrote.

“He supported me a lot including my foundation “STREET LIFE “ at Angelic Tv. God bless you and you will always remain in my heart. I love you Asamoah Gyan.”

Meanwhile, Dr, Likee is currently in a state of mourning after losing his three-month-old baby girl a few weeks ago.

The couple of Kumawood actors and actresses recently went to his home to commiserate with him over his loss.

Emmanuel Ayamga
