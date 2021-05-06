RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Legon Cities will fight till the end to avoid relegation – Asamoah Gyan vows

Emmanuel Ayamga

Legon Cities striker Asamoah Gyan has expressed confidence that his side will avoid relegation in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The former Black Stars striker joined the club at the start of the season but is yet to make his an impact.

The Royals have also struggled to win matches this season and dropped into the relegation zone following last week’s 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko.

Asamoah Gyan in action for Legon Cities Pulse Ghana

Currently facing the possibility of being demoted to Division One, Gyan believes Legon Cities have what it takes to beat the drop.

According to him, the Royals will fight till the end to ensure that they maintain their status as a topflight side.

“Any team that faces us will attest to the fact that we are a tough side. Also, we perform well against the big teams, so what we (should) focus on is there are some points we shouldn’t lose,” he said.

“So we will fight till the end in the 12 remaining matches,” he said after the game. Our fate is not sealed yet, although we are not in a favourable position, we will fight to the end.”

Bashir Hayford’s side will take on Ebusua Dwarfs this weekend as they aim to dig themselves out of the relegation zone.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

