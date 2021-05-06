Legon Cities will fight till the end to avoid relegation – Asamoah Gyan vows

The Royals have also struggled to win matches this season and dropped into the relegation zone following last week’s 1-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko.

Currently facing the possibility of being demoted to Division One, Gyan believes Legon Cities have what it takes to beat the drop.

According to him, the Royals will fight till the end to ensure that they maintain their status as a topflight side.

“Any team that faces us will attest to the fact that we are a tough side. Also, we perform well against the big teams, so what we (should) focus on is there are some points we shouldn’t lose,” he said.

“So we will fight till the end in the 12 remaining matches,” he said after the game. Our fate is not sealed yet, although we are not in a favourable position, we will fight to the end.”