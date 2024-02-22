My career gives me enough experience to contribute to sports – Asamoah Gyan

The 38-year-old will chair the governing New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) sub-committee on Youth and Sports under Vice President Dr. Bawumia, who is the flagbearer of the party.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Gyan hinted that his career highs and lows prepared him for this moment, suggesting that one cannot create change by sitting on the fringes.

“When I look back at my career, my highs, my low, my failures, and my success, I think I have enough experience and the techniques to contribute in sports. I always ask myself, how do we create change if we don't want to change?” he wrote.

“How do spectate without being on the bench and how do we score without being on the field. How do we pass on the baton to the next generation if we don't share our experience, how do we achieve without a clear path ahead.”

Gyan added: “I believe that with a collective experiences, we can orient the next generation to do better than what we did. We can give hope where hope is lost and we can inspire when all hope seems lost.

“All I know and I will ever know, all I love, and will ever love is SPORTS. Let's join hands and sharpen the path and the future of SPORTS. “

Gyan officially announced his retirement from football while speaking at the 30th Afreximbank Annual Meeting on June 20, 2023.

The former Sunderland and Stade Rennes forward bowed out of the game as Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals as well as his country’s second most-capped player.