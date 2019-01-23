Gyan is understood to have agreed terms with Young Apostles Football Club as a major investo of the club, owned by Owura Domfe popularly known as Shelays Papa.

According to the reports Asamoah Gyan’s representatives in Ghana have gone far with talks with the owner of the club and they even travelled to the Brong Ahafor regional capital to finalise the deal.

It is understood the club will be moved from Sunyani to Wenchi in the newly created Bono East region, the hometown of Asamoah Gyan.

Young Apostles Football Club got promotion to the Division one last season and was playing very well in their maiden appearance in the league.

Asamoah Gyan is currently plying his trade in the Turkish topflight league with Kayserispor.