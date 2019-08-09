Gyan explained he is optimistic Kwesi Appiah was just the executor of the decision to relieve him of his captaincy duties, but someone influenced it- yet he didn't disclose the person's identity.

READ MORE: Asamoah Gyan opens up on his pain over being stripped of Black Stars captaincy

The 33-year-old striker was stripped of Black Stars captaincy few days to the start of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kwesi Appiah was accused of deciding to axe the former Sunderland striker as Black Stars skipper because of superstition- it was speculated Appiah was told by a Prophet that Ghana can only win the AFCON if Andre Ayew replaces Gyan as the captain.

Asamoah Gyan has added his voice to the speculation, saying the Ghana gaffer was influenced to strip him of Black Stars captaincy.

"100% I believe Kwesi Appiah was influenced to take those decisions. There is no doubt about that," Gyan told Asempa FM.

"They are not politicians but someone influenced him to take the decision. At the end, the coach takes responsibility but I know someone influenced him because it was not his own decision."

Asamoah Gyan retired from the national team after being stripped of his captaincy, but he rescinded it after President Akufo-Addo intervened in the matter.

Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and he is also the most capped player.

He said early on after Ghana’s exit from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations that this might be his final tournament with the Black Stars

Ghana were kicked out of AFCON 2019 in the Round of 16 in a penalty shootout against Tunisia, which is their worst performance in 13 years.