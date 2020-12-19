This was disclosed by the club’s coach Bashir Hayford following their 2-1 defeat to Ebusua Dwarfs on Friday.

They Royals have had a poor start to the 2020-21 season and are yet to win a single game in the Ghanaian topflight.

Asamoah Gyan

Meanwhile, big-money signing Gyan who joined before the start of the season is yet to make an impact at the club.

The former Black Stars captain made his debut in a 0-0 stalemate against Medeama SC last month but has now been ruled out due to injury.

Speaking in the aftermath of Friday’s game at the Accra Sports Stadium, Coach Hayford said Gyan cannot play for the next two weeks.

"He’s injured he can’t play. He went to the physio and he has been given two weeks that he cannot kick a ball,” he said, as quoted by Footballghana.

Legon Cities’ latest defeat against Ebusua Dwarfs leaves them at the bottom of the Ghana Premier League table with just three points from six games.