The Black Stars as part of their preparations ahead of their upcoming 2021 AFCON qualifier against South Africa and Sao Tome beat Legon Cities 3-1 in a friendly encounter.

Mubarak Wakaso, Kwame Opoku and Imoro Salifu sealed a win for the Black Stars at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Gyan scored for Legon Cities late in the second half.

Opoku, on his way to Algerian side USM Alger, opened the scoring for the Black Stars. The striker then set up China-based midfielder Mubarak Wakaso, one of two foreign-based players in the team, to make it 2-0.

Imoro Salifu scored the third goal for the Black Stars.

After the game, Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford said, “This was a very good test for us. We have a lot of positives to take from the game. We will continue to work and be ready for the start of the second round. Asamoah Gyan showed his class as usual”.

The Black Stars are set to face South Africa away on March 25 before hosting Sao Tome in the last game of the qualifying series three days later.

Heading into the home stretch, Ghana sit top of the table in Group C ahead of South Africa, Sudan and Sao Tome.