Kayserispor striker Asamoah Gyan scored a late equaliser to secure a point for his side in the Turkish top-flight on Sunday.

The Ghana captain produced some amazing heroics when climbed off the bench to score in the 93rd minute for Kayserispor as they drew 2-2 with Arkisarspor.

Gyan scored the goal in just a second to the end of the game for Kayserispor after Dutch-born Ghanaian international, Elvis Manu had put the home side in the lead in the 80th minute.

Sunday's goal was Gyan's third goal in two matches in the Turkish league, demonstrating that he is fit and ready to lead the Black Stars at the tournament in Egypt.

The ex-Sunderland and Rennes forward has now scored four goals in 13 league appearances this term.