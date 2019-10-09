The 33-year-old striker scored on his debut appearance for his club.

Gyan’s goal saw NorthEast United play out a 1-1 draw with Blue Tigers in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

The goal cancelled out Blue Tiger’s early lead.

Gyan joined NorthEast on a free transfer in September 2019 after leaving Turkish club Kayserispor in June.

The Indian Super League season will start on Sunday, October 20, 2019.