The Porcupine Warriors were seeded in Group A ahead of the draw, and will now have to beat the Ivorian side navigate their way into the group stages.
Kotoko dropped from the CAF Champions League after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Etoile du Sahel.
The Kumasi-based side was, however, given a lifeline to compete in Africa in the CAF Confederation Cup.
Kjetil Zachariassen’s side will play the first-leg at the Baba Yara stadium on October 27, before flying to Cote d’Ivoire for the second-leg on November 3.
Below is the full draw:
CAF Confederation Cup play-off round:
Horoya AC vs Bandari FC
Young Africans vs Pyramids FC
Enyimba Int'l FC vs TS Galaxy
Zamalek SC/Generation Foot vs FC ESAE
Asante Kotoko SC vs FC San Pedro
Elect Sport vs Djoliba AC
Cano Sport vs Zanaco FC
Green Eagles vs Hassania Agadir
Fosa Juniors vs RS Berkane
Cote d'Or vs Al Masry SC
ASC Kara vs Enugu Rangers
FC Nouadhibou vs Triangle United
Al-Nasr SC vs Proline FC
KCCA FC vs Paradou AC
Gor Mahia FC vs DC Motema Pembe
UD Songo vs Bidvest Wits