The Porcupine Warriors were seeded in Group A ahead of the draw, and will now have to beat the Ivorian side navigate their way into the group stages.

Kotoko dropped from the CAF Champions League after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Etoile du Sahel.

The Kumasi-based side was, however, given a lifeline to compete in Africa in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Kjetil Zachariassen’s side will play the first-leg at the Baba Yara stadium on October 27, before flying to Cote d’Ivoire for the second-leg on November 3.

Below is the full draw:

CAF Confederation Cup play-off round:

Horoya AC vs Bandari FC

Young Africans vs Pyramids FC

Enyimba Int'l FC vs TS Galaxy

Zamalek SC/Generation Foot vs FC ESAE

Asante Kotoko SC vs FC San Pedro

Elect Sport vs Djoliba AC

Cano Sport vs Zanaco FC

Green Eagles vs Hassania Agadir

Fosa Juniors vs RS Berkane

Cote d'Or vs Al Masry SC

ASC Kara vs Enugu Rangers

FC Nouadhibou vs Triangle United

Al-Nasr SC vs Proline FC

KCCA FC vs Paradou AC

Gor Mahia FC vs DC Motema Pembe

UD Songo vs Bidvest Wits