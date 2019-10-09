The Porcupine Warriors were seeded in Group A ahead of the draw, and will now have to beat the Ivorian side navigate their way into the group stages.

Kotoko dropped from the CAF Champions League after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Etoile du Sahel.

The Kumasi-based side was, however, given a lifeline to compete in Africa in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Kjetil Zachariassen’s side will play the first-leg at the Baba Yara stadium on October 27, before flying to Cote d’Ivoire for the second-leg on November 3.

Below is the full draw: 

CAF Confederation Cup play-off round:

Horoya AC vs Bandari FC 

Young Africans vs Pyramids FC 

Enyimba Int'l FC vs TS Galaxy 

Zamalek SC/Generation Foot vs FC ESAE 

Asante Kotoko SC vs FC San Pedro 

Elect Sport vs Djoliba AC 

Cano Sport vs Zanaco FC 

Green Eagles vs Hassania Agadir

Fosa Juniors vs RS Berkane 

Cote d'Or vs Al Masry SC 

ASC Kara vs Enugu Rangers 

FC Nouadhibou vs Triangle United 

Al-Nasr SC vs Proline FC 

KCCA FC vs Paradou AC 

Gor Mahia FC vs DC Motema Pembe 

UD Songo vs Bidvest Wits