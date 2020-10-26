It is understood Gyan has has signed a deal with the big money spenders which will keep him in the club for a four year period.

READ MORE: Sulley Muntari explains why he chose Liberty Professionals over Kotoko

According to the reports the 34-year-old will receive an annual salary of $250,000 which is $1 million for four years.

Wonderkid Mathew Anim Cudjoe who is a free agent following his loan spell with Asante Kotoko is expected to be added to the deal because he is in the same management team with the former Sunderland marksman.

Asamoah Gyan has been linked with a move to Legon Cities since last week after negotiations with Kotoko collapsed.

Asamoah Gyan is making a return to the Ghana Premier League since 2003, after leaving Liberty Professionals.

Asamoah Gyan had been a free agent since his contract with Indian side NorthEast United expired.