Muntari was one of the budding talents that emerged in Ghana in the late 1990s.

It is the dream of every young Ghanaian footballer born in the Ashanti Region to play for Asante Kotoko.

But according to Muntari he chose Liberty Professionals over Porcupine Warriors, despite, having soft spot for the Kumasi giants.

"Both Liberty and Kotoko came. Sly Tetteh and his partner Felix Ansong contacted me. But my mum wanted me to play for Kotoko. He said my son will play for Kotoko," he disclosed on McBrown's Kitchen on UTV.

“I love Kotoko because I grew around the team. However, I realised Kotoko had a lot of matured and quality players, so I wouldn’t have been able to compete.Ghana

“Moving to Liberty Professionals was the best option for me. That was the first time I disobeyed my mother.

The combative midfielder his spell at the Scientific Soccer lads earned a good deal abroad to play for Udinese in Italy.

He had an illustrious career which saw him win a historic treble of UEFA Champions League, Italian Cup and Serie A.

Muntari also represented Ghana all of their three FIFA World Cups