Friday 16th October 2020 marks exactly 11 years since Ghana made history by becoming the first African country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Ghana had come very close to winning the tournament, but failed on both instances, losing to their South American opponents in the final- Brazil in 1993 and Argentina in 2001.

READ MORE: Still traumatized by Gyan brothers’ assault: with psychologist now- Martey

Since the inception of the World Youth Championship, which was renamed the FIFA World Cup in 1977, Nigeria and Ghana had both reached the final, but their best was always a second-place until Ghana braved all odds to bring the trophy to Africa for the very first time

The order of the players is according to the jersey numbers they donned during the tournament...

1. Daniel Agyei

___5550170___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___5550170___2016___9___30___10___Daniel-Agyei

Adjei was the regular shot-stopper for the Black Satellites as they won the historic FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2009.

He was one of the most outstanding players for the Black Satellites in the tourney- he made several point-blank saves and also came to the rescue of Ghana in the penalty shootout against Brazil.

Daniel Adjei after a successful tournament with the U-20 football team of Ghana was handed a call-up into the Black Stars for the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Despite not featuring in any of the games he would forever be proud of being part of the Black Stars team that reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 Mundial in South Africa

Agyei left Liberty Professionals in 2013 for Free State Stars, before returning to the Dansoman based club two years later.

Adjei now plies his trade in Portugal for lower division side CD Cinfaes

2. Samuel Inkoom

Samuel Inkoom

The man who is affectionately called Eboue was a key figure in the Black Satellites team that made history in Egypt in 2009.

He continued to glitter in the colours of the national team, afterwards. Inkoom received his first start for Ghana in the World Cup qualifier against Benin on 28 March 2009 which Ghana won 1–0.

After his fine display in Egypt, Inkoom joined FC Basel in the Swiss Super League on a three-year deal but the defender made a switch in January 2011 to FC Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk in the Ukrainian Premier League. After two years in Ukrain, Inkoom was transferred to Bastia in the French Ligue 1 for the rest of the 2013-14 season. The following season, Inkoom again moved on a six-month loan, this time to Greek side Platanias in January 2014.

In September 2014, Inkoom signed with D.C. United in Major League Soccer on a free transfer. After three months, the ex-Kotoko defender was traded to Houston Dynamo On June 11, 2015 Inkoom joined Boavista of the Portuguese Primeira Liga on a three-year-deal. On 6 January 2016, Inkoom signed a contract with Turkish-side Antalyaspor.

Samuel Inkoom's career, however, took a nosedive after he suffered more than a year ban from football for breach of contract. On 23 June 2017, the Bulgarian Football Union banned Inkoom for one year following a legal notice from FIFA that he had caused damages to a real estate worth 65 316 USD while he was playing for D.C. United.

Inkoom after serving his ban signed for Vereya, before joining Dunav Ruse.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender now plays for Samtredia in the Georgian topflight league.

3. Gladson Awako

Gladson Awako

The creative midfielder was instrumental as the Black Satellites qualified for the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Although he wasn’t a starter, he played his part as Sellas Tetteh’s side managed to grind out the results match after match.

Awako who is a product of AshGold Academy played for Heart of Lions in the Ghana Premier League, before joining Berekum Chelsea who had a project.

He helped them win the Ghana Premier League in 2011 and also played a key role when the Berekum lads represented Ghana in Africa.

Gladson Awako made a big-money move to TP Mazembe, where he won the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederation Cup.

The 29-year-old had a short spell with Didier Drogba's Phoenix Rising in the 2017-2018 season

At the end of November 2019, Awako returned to Ghana and joined Accra Great Olympics.

4. Jonathan Mensah

Jonathan Mensah

He was a pillar in defence for the Black Satellites during the campaign.

Jonathan Mensah after excelling with the Black Satellites walked straight into the senior national male football team of Ghana, the Black Stars.

He was a member of the Black Stars team that finished-runners in the 2010 AFCON and reached the quarters of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The former Ashanti Gold defender was also instrumental in helping the Black Stars finish runners-up in 2015 AFCON and also participated in the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Mensah has also had a successful club career, having played for Free State Stars, Udinese, Granada (loan), Evian, Anzhi Makhachkala and now with Columbus Crew SC.

The 30-year-old is the skipper of Columbus Crew in the Major Soccer League.

5. Daniel Addo

Daniel Addo

The former AshGold defender plays for BSS Sporting in India

He was a key member of the under-20 team that won the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt. He received a red card in the final match against Brazil. Formerly of Ukrainian side FC Zorya, the 25-year-old was named in Ghana's squad in June 2012 for the double 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Zambia but never made it to the bench. He joined Ashgold on a free transfer in January 2016, but couldn't help the miners retain the Ghana Premier League title in 2017 . He left Ashgold after seven months to sign for Northen Cypriot side, Gençlik Gücü Sport Club.

6. David Addy

David Addy

Addy earned his first Black Satellites call-up after an impressive performance with the Local Black Stars in 2008, making his debut in January 2008 in a match against Angola. In 2009 Addy was part of the squad that won the 2009 African Youth Championship. His success continued in October 2009 as he also took part in the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup held in Egypt which the team went on to win, making them the first African Nation to have ever won the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The 30-year-old featured for Randers in the Danish topflight league. In the following season, Addy was part of the Randers FC squad that went to compete in the UEFA Europa League. He also made his debut in the UEFA Europa League, in the first qualifying round against Linfield FC from Northern Ireland on 2 July 2009.

He had a two year spell with FC Porto, but served most of the period on loan with Academica de Coimbra in Portugal and Panetolikos in Greece

David Nii Addy signed for Indian club Delhi Dynamos FC after his two-year-long stint with the Belgian Pro club Waasland Beveren.

David Addy was a player of Ilves Tampere in the Finnish league as of January, 2020, but is currently a free agent.

7. Abeiku Quansah

Abeiku Quansah

The speedy winger moved from Windy Professionals F.C. to OGC Nice in 2008. Quansah made his debut in the Coupe de la Ligue against US Creteil on 11 November 2008 and his second game in the Coupe de France on 3 January 2009 against Arras Football. After three year stint with the French club, Quansah signed for Arsenal Kyiv of Ukraine, making just 13 appearances. In October 2013, Quansah terminated his contract with Arsenal Kyiv due to financial constraints.

In 2019 Abeiku Quansah joined Congolese giants DC Motema Pembe.

8. Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

agyemang badu

The former Berekum Arsenal midfielder joined Verona on a permanent deal in the summer of 2020, after his loan spell.

Agyemang Badu was instrumental as the Black Satellites won the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt, scoring the decisive penalty in the final against Brazil.

He became a regular in the Black Stars after making his debut and was selected for the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, which Ghana finished runners-up.

Agyemang Badu, however, missed out on the 2010 FIFA World Cup as a result of an injury.

But he had the chance to represent Ghana in the 2014 FIFA World Cup and the 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Agyemang Badu at club level had a successful term with Udinese, but in the past three years, he has been inconsistent partly due to injuries.

9. Opoku Agyemang

Opoku-Agyemang

He was one of the men who made history in Egypt with the Black Satellites.

Following the tournament, Opoku Agyeman was handed a Black Stars call-up and participated in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

He was one of the favourites of coach Milovan Rajevac, but he sustained an injury which ruled him out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Agyemang played for Tunisian side Club Sportif Sfaxien as free agent, in January 2007. On December 2008, Opoku signed for Al Sadd of the Qatar Stars League. Three years later, he joined another Qatari club Al-Ahli on a three-month loan deal from Al Sadd.

According to Transfer market, he is no longer into active football.

10. Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew

The Swansea City deputy skipper was the captain of the Black Satellites when they won the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

He earned plenty of plaudits for his role in inspiring the team on the field of play. He registered a goal against England and also scored his kick during the penalty shootout against Brazil.

Andre Ayew was already a member of the Black Stars before opting to play for the U-20 team of Ghana.

He was a member of the Black Stars team that placed third in the 2008 Africa Cup of Nations held on home soil.

The 30-year-old played a key role in both the 2010 AFCON and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

As it stands now, he is the highest-scoring Ghanaian player of all-time in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with nine goals.

Andre Ayew also participated in the 2014 FIFA World Cup. He is currently the skipper of the Black Stars.

He had also had a successful career at club level, having played for Marseille, Swansea City, West Ham, etc.

11. Latif Salifu

Latif Salifu

Salifu is one of the biggest talents to emerge from Liberty Professionals. The striker scored 12 goals in 16 games in his first season and was a nominee for Player of the Year in 2008. He later switched camps to sign for Brekum Chelsea but fail to make his mark with the Blues. Salifu, who reportedly signed for Hearts of Oak in 2015, terminated his contract with the Phobians a month after signing for Hearts of Oak in September 2015. Three months later, Salifu left Ghana to seal a two-year deal with Ivorien champions, FC Tanda and he joined Berekum Chelsea.

12. Ghandi Kassenu

Ghandi Kassenu

Kassenu also began his career with Liberty Professionals and was loaned out to Swedish club BK Häcken in 2008. In 2011, he joined Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol for their 2011–12 Divizia Naţională season. He has had stints with BK Hacken of Sweden as well as Al Merreikh of Sudan. In June this year, Kassenu signed a short-term deal with Hearts of Oak for the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

13. Rabiu Mohammed

Rabiu Mohammed

Rabiu is out for six months after undergoing surgery on his knee. Six months out also means he may struggle to hit form in time for Ghana's likely charge to an Afcon title in Gabon next January. Rabiu had picked up the injury in Krasnodar’s league game against Rostov. On 16 August 2016, Rabiu ended his three year stay with Krasnodar after signing a 3-year contract with Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala.

Rabiu won his first senior cap for Ghana by coming on as second-half substitute in the international friendly with Brazil in September 2011. He featured for Ghana at the 2012 and 2013 African Cup of Nations respectively.

He now plays for Russian side FC Tambov.

14. Daniel Opare

Daniel Opare could be Ghana's Premier League star

Bursting through the Real Madrid ranks as a teenager, Opare was tipped to become a great player for both club and country.

He was even recognized by World Soccer Magazine as one of the 50 Most Exciting Teenagers on the Planet. He received rave reviews for using his incredible foot speed and precision crossing to great effect for the Ghana national U-17 team at the 2007 U-17 World Cup.

However, injuries stalled his career and in 7 seasons he has only played 90 senior games for Real Madrid, Standard Liege, FC Porto, Besiktas and Augsburg.

He currently plays for Belgian topflight side Zulte Waregem

15. Philip Boampong

Philip-Boampong

Boampong started his career at Suhum Maxbees in 2005 and later joined Wa All Stars in 2008. After one year with the Wa based club, he signed for Berekum Arsenal in January 2009. In August 2012, Boampong joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Shoalah on a season-long loan. He returned to Ghana in 2013 to sign for Hearts of Oak but was sacked by the Phobians in January 2016 and joined Hasaacas.

16. Robert Dabuo

Robert-Dabuo

Dabuo was a member of the Ghana national under-17 football team in 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Korea Republic. On 19 August 2008, Dabuo was called up to the Satellites, and was part of the Ghana national under-20 football team that won the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt. Currently with Ashgold.

17. John Benson

John Benson

Benson began his career with possitive youth and latter join Shaggy Fc and also join Ajax Football Academy in [Obuasi] before transferred in 2006 to Goldfields academy, then in February 2006 signed from ASPIRE Academy for Sports Excellence and has after the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup signed for the Qatar Stars League side Al Ahli.

18. Ransford Osei

Ransford Osei

Ransfrod Osei was once described by FIFA.com as "an opportunistic goal machine" with superb pace and movement. He was also recognized by World Soccer Magazine as one of the 50 Most Exciting Teenagers on the Planet in their November 2007 Issue, following his exploits at the 2007 U-17 World Cup where he won the Adidas Silver Shoe as the competitions second highest goalscorer with 8 goals, coming second by one goal to Macauley Chrisantus of Nigeria.

However, bad luck and injuries meant Osei featured eleven times for his club side Maccabi Haifa between 2008 and 2011, hampering his chances with the Black Stars. He also had unsuccesful stints with Bloemfontein Celtic and Asante Kotoko, before returning to South African to sign for Polokwane City in 2015, t his time in Limpopo was marred by injury and he managed just three substitute appearances during his time with Polokwane.

In 2017 Ransford Osei joined Finnish side Rovaniemen Palloseura (RoPS).

He is currently without a club.

19. Bright Addae

Bright Addae

Addae began his senior career with Wa All Stars In November 2009, it was announced that he would be moving to Italian club Parma in the summer of 2010, after signing a four-year contract. In January 2011, he was loaned to Spanish club Terrassa until the end of the 2010–11 season. He has since featured for Terrassa, Crotone,

Gorica, Gubbio and currently plying his trade with Romanian side FC Hermannstadt

Addae made three appearances at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup, and made his senior international debut for Ghana in 2010.

20. Dominic Adiyiah

Dominic Adiyiah

He established himself as the star man of the FIFA World Cup, bagging 7 goals in eight games.

He subsequently won both the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot awards.

In late October 2009, after impressing in the U-20 World Cup, AC Milan reportedly coughed up €500k to sign the Ghanaian forward.

The move was ratified on 2 January 2010, the first day of the winter transfer window. However, Adiyiah was still not able to play, since he was called up by the Ghana national team to take part in the African Nations Cup. Upon his return, a month later, he also secured an Italian work permit, which he was still lacking, thus becoming definitively eligible to play.[10] Despite this, he was never selected by head coach Leonardo during the remainder of the 2009–10 season. On 25 June 2012, Adiyiah completed a three-year contract with Arsenal Kyiv, ending his three years career with AC Milan.

Despite going to AC Milan with huge expectation, he failed to earn a place in the team and spent all his three years elsewhere on a loan spell. Since his move to AC Milan in 2009, Adiyiah has played for eight different clubs.

He currently plies his trade in Thailand with Chiangmai United.

Dominic Adiyiah aside from his U-20 exploits in 2009, played a key role as the Black Stars participated in the 2010 FIFA World Cup

21. Joseph Addo

___7373829___2017___9___26___1___Joseph-Addo-333

After his return from the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Addobecame the starting goalie for his club Sekondi Hasaacas. Addo left the club following its relegation to the Division One to sign for Heart of Lions in start for the 2011–12. He then moved to Asante Kotoko in 2014, helping the Porcupine Warriors to win the league and Cup double that year. His position at Kotoko was deemed untenable following the arrival of Ernest Sowah, Felix Annan and the presence Eric Ofori Antwi.

Aduana Stars then moved quickly to snap up the former Heart of Lions glovesman before the start of last season. Addo signed a two year deal with the Dormaa-based club.

He inspired them to the GPL title in 2017.