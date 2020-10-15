According to Mr. Martey he was assaulted by the Gyan brothers after he complained of unfair officiating during a tennis game against Asamoah Gyan at the Officer Mess Court at 37 Military Barracks.

Godwin Martey says he has been referred to a psychologist because he is still traumatized following the assault.

“I am still traumatized after the assault, so I am with a psychologist to help me out,” he told NhyIra FM.

"Most of these controversial points that were in my favour, Baffour Gyan was giving the point to Asamoah Gyan. At a point, I became a bit uncomfortable with it. So there was a particular point that to me was obvious that the ball was good, and Baffour Gyan insisted that the point was for Asamoah Gyan,”

He narrated that this prompted him to call for a fresh match with a neutral umpire but Baffour Gyan aggressively shouted at him to “shut up and stand there and play.”

According to him, he quit the game and decided to sit on the sidelines but Baffour continued charging towards him and even slapped him.

Asamoah Gyan (left) and elder brother Baffour Gyan

“Then he came down and came to hit me that ‘my friend go there, I say go and play’. He was hitting me to go and play,” Mr. Matey recounted.

“As he was hitting me, Asamoah Gyan came in support of what Baffour was doing – assaulting me.”

He further revealed that he complained about the assault to Asamoah Gyan, but the striker only replied: “Yes, you deserve it.”

Mr. Matey said he has an audio recording of the whole incident and threatened to sue the Gyan and his elder brother.

“I’m suing big time. I’m going to sue…The fact that Baffour threw a challenge to me that I can go to any court, any police station, they can’t do anything, that actually gave me more adrenaline to prove to them that the police force is still a good force.

“I will sue tortuous liability on civil case and I will press for the police to also prosecute them criminally. I will fight this to my last blood,” he added.