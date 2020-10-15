The 25-year-old was handed a starting berth by CK Akonnor as the Black Stars lost 0-3 against Mali on Friday 9th October and he was used as a substitute in the Black Stars 5-1 win over Qatar on Monday 12th October.

He underwent a mandatory test for COVID-19 after returning to his club Besiktas in Turkey.

Bernard Mensah has however tested positive for the virus, according to Besiktas Health Board Coordinator Dr. Tekin Kerem Ülkü.

READ MORE: Thomas Partey discloses the secret behind his nickname ‘Octopus’

"The routine Covid-19 PCR test applied by our club on the return of our football player Bernard Mensah to the Ghana National Team camp where he was invited, was positive. Bernard Mensah's follow-up and treatment process was initiated in accordance with the relevant protocols.", the club announced.

It was earlier reported that a member of the management committee of the Black Stars Jones Abu Alhassan who was part of the Ghana contingent for the two friendlies tested positive for Coronavirus and he was quarantined in Turkey.

He is still receiving treatment in the country as the rest of the entourage departed from Turkey to their various destinations after Monday's clash against 2022 FIFA World Cup hosts Qatar.