CK Akonnor’s charges put up a lethargic performance which culminated in a 3-0 loss to the Eagles in an international friendly last Friday.

However, the Black Stars recovered from the defeat and put Qatar to the sword in their second international friendly on Monday.

Black Stars against Mali

Goals from Tarique Fosu, Ayew (double), Samuel Owusu and Caleb Ekuban saw Ghana rout the Asian champions 5-1 in Turkey.

And Ayew has now disclosed that he was so disappointed after the Mali defeat that he couldn’t sleep properly.

“I was disappointed after our game against Mali,” the Swansea City forward is quoted as saying by Adomonline.

“Against Qatar, we knew we had to win the game because we could not lose for the second time.”

He added: “I could not sleep properly after our game against Mali because we were not expecting such results but the players played well against Qatar and we are all happy.

“There are new players in the team but we coped properly and gelled together off and on the pitch.

“We hope to come back and continue our qualifiers and make Ghanaians happy."

The Black Stars are scheduled to play Sudan in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November.