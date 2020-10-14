The 46-year-old lost his first game in charge of the Black Stars, as the team suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss to Mali.

However, the Black Stars recovered from the defeat and put Qatar to the sword in their second international friendly.

Black Stars vs Qatar

Goals from Tarique Fosu, Andre Ayew (double), Samuel Owusu and Caleb Ekuban saw Ghana rout the Asian champions 5-1 in Turkey.

Speaking in the aftermath of the two games, Akonnor said he now has a fair idea of the players at his disposal.

According him, he also now has a better understanding of their best positions and the most effective system to accommodate their talents.

“I am very happy at least to have an idea of the players, what one can do and what one cannot do and of course which positions the players will play and be effective and also the system of play, and so it’s giving me a clear idea of what to do in the near future and so it’s been a very good exercise for us,” he told Ghanafa.org.

Comparing Ghana’s performance against Mali and Qatar, Akonnor said: “We functioned; I mean that is the word I want to use. We all functioned as to what to do at a every giving time, compared to the first game that we played, we didn’t do well in that sense.

“We were not organised, we didn’t present ourselves as a team but again, I can understand, because, one, that was our first game and of course people didn’t know each other as to how to move in terms of communications.

“We addressed these issues in a very serious manner and they took that in good faith and presented themselves very well in the next match, showed good attitude in terms of the way we play and the way one worked for each other and that was what I wanted,” he added.

The Black Stars are scheduled to play Sudan in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in November.