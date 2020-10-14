Akonnor came under intense criticisms as Mali walloped Ghana 3-0 in his first game in charge of the team.

Assertive Akonnor, despite the defeat, said he is still the right coach for the Black Stars coaching job.

“I was a bit worried because I did not expect that results,” the former Dreams FC boss told Adom TV.

“This is my first game as the Black Stars coach and it did not go as I was expecting it but all is not lost. We will sit down and analyse the game and see where we fell short but I don’t think judging me with just a game will be fair.

“I have worked at the highest level and I am the right person for the Black Stars coaching job because I believe in myself and in my qualities as a coach.

“I will make sure this will not happen again moving forward,” he added.

Ghana however, bounced back in their second international friendly as they mesmerised Qatar 5-1 with CK Akonnor in charge