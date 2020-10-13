Issah Ahmed following a great season with Asante Kotoko, inspiring them to win the Ghana Premier League and playing a key role as Ghana qualified for their maiden FIFA World Cup was adjudged as the most outstanding player on the domestic scene.

In a SWAG awards gala held on January, 2006 at the Alisa Hotel, Issah Ahmed was named the Ghana Premier League Player of the Year as Stephen Appiah and `Ignatius Gaisah won the SWAG Player and Sports Personality of the Year, respectively.

But according to Ahmed who was affectionately called the ‘Rock’, he never received the award.

“I was named the SWAG Ghana Premier League Player of the Year in 2005, but never received the award. SWAG never told me that I was nominated for the award.

“I was then playing in Denmark, when a journalist friend of mine gave me a call that I won the SWAG Premier League Player of the Year,” he told Pulse.com.gh

He has therefore appealed to the SWAG to present him a citation in recognition of his enviable feat in 2005.

“Up till now, I have not received any award from SWAG.

“I am hoping that SWAG will get me a a citation or a plaque to confirm that I won the award. It wasn’t my fault for not going for the award or getting someone to receive the award on my behalf, because I wasn’t told," Issah Ahmed added.

Issah Ahmed joined Kumasi Asante Kotoko from Accra Great Olympics and played a key role as the Porcupine Warriors won the 2003 and the 2005 Ghana Premier League.

He was one of the few local based players who managed to cement their place in the Black Stars from 2004 to 2006.