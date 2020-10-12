READ MORE: Black Stars beat Asian champions Qatar 5-1 in Turkey

Pulse Ghana sports has rated how each Black Stars player fared in the game:

Razak Abalora: 6.5

The former Azam goalkeeper made two crucial saves to prevent Qatar from finding the back of the net.

Tarique Fosu: 7.5

On a day that the Qatar attack failed to pose any threat to the Black Stars defence, Fosu chose to join the attack very often and executed the wing back role very well.

He even scored the match opener for the Black Stars.

Gideon Mensah: 7

The youngster was key in the attacking play of the Black Stars. He also had a hand in Ghana's fourth goal- started the attack by making a solo effort, before releasing the ball to Jordan Ayew who also took on two players before setting up Andre Ayew for his second goal.

Joseph Aidoo: 6.5

The Celta Vigo defender combined effectively with Djiku to put the Qatar defence at bay.

Alexander Djiku: 6.5

He was calm and collected, playing at centreback position today. His passing and clearances were spot on.

Baba Iddrisu: 7.5

He formed a good midfield pair with Thomas Partey at the heart of the park. He controlled the ball very well and provided much cover to the defence, allowing Partey to join the attack.

Thomas Partey: 8.5

The new Aresnal player who was a pale shadow of himself against Mali stepped up his game against Qatar on Monday.

He provided two assists aside from controlling the midfield.

Benson Annan: 6.5

On his debut he was a delight to watch. His moves and skills were too much for Qatar defence. He gave Black Stars a lot of options when moving forward.

Samuel Owusu: 8.5

He played the game of his life. The nimble footed player was a torm in the flesh of the Qatari defence throughout and crowned the day with a brilliant goal.

Andre Ayew: 8.5

He inspired the team with his charisma as the leader of the team and also produced a man of the match performance by bagging a brace.

Jordan Ayew: 8.5

Despite not scoring, Jordan Ayew was the toast of the viewers. He exhibited a high level of skills and created two goals for the Black Stars.