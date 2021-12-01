According to him, the 17-year-old old has all the qualities of a top player and will go far if he adds consistency to his game.
Asamoah Gyan: The best player in GPL is Fatawu Issahaku
Ex-Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan believes Abdul Fatawu Issahaku is currently the best player in the Ghana Premier League.
Issahaku is the reigning CAF U-20 best player, having helped the Black Satellites to win the U-20 WAFU Zone B Cup and U20 AFCON earlier this year.
He has also made a bright start to the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season after joining Dreams FC on loan from division one side Steadfast FC.
The highly-rated teenager has so far scored three goals in four matches this season and is already part of the Black Stars squad.
“I think he’s the best player in the league right now, Fatawu is the best player in the league. I think he’s ready, he’s ready to compete,” Gyan told Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.
“It is my prayer that he continues this way and you know for everything consistency is key. Some players can start on a high but going forward then you see them declining.
“I’m praying that he becomes very consistent because I see a lot of qualities in him. He can be a very good player.”
This comes after former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu tipped Issahaku to become Ghana’s next Abedi ‘Ayew’ Pele.
Meanwhile, Issahaku has reportedly signed a pre-contract with Liverpool and will join the Premier League giants once he turns 18.
