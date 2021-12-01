Asamoah Gyan: The best player in GPL is Fatawu Issahaku

Issahaku is the reigning CAF U-20 best player, having helped the Black Satellites to win the U-20 WAFU Zone B Cup and U20 AFCON earlier this year.

He has also made a bright start to the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season after joining Dreams FC on loan from division one side Steadfast FC.

The highly-rated teenager has so far scored three goals in four matches this season and is already part of the Black Stars squad.

“I think he’s the best player in the league right now, Fatawu is the best player in the league. I think he’s ready, he’s ready to compete,” Gyan told Asempa FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“It is my prayer that he continues this way and you know for everything consistency is key. Some players can start on a high but going forward then you see them declining.

“I’m praying that he becomes very consistent because I see a lot of qualities in him. He can be a very good player.”

Pulse Ghana

This comes after former Ghana international Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu tipped Issahaku to become Ghana’s next Abedi ‘Ayew’ Pele.