According to the Legon Cities coach, the record signing striker is injured and will need time to heal and recover fully before he joins the rest of the squad.

The former Black Stars captain, did not train with the team on Monday, November 9.

“Asamoah Gyan is one experienced player and he’s still got some problems with injury.” Head Coach Barjaktarevic said.

“We are working to get him fit because it is very important when he comes back, he comes back in good shape," he told Citi Sports.

Gyan, 34, joined the Royals in the biggest deal of the local transfer window after signing a one-year deal worth $250,000.

Gyan has not played competitive football since the beginning of the year when he returned to the country after sustaining an injury while playing for his former club NorthEast United.

The 2020-21 Ghana Premier League start date has been rescheduled to November, the weekend of November 13-16.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Premier League is set to kick off on January 2, 2021.

"It’s been well over six months since football in Ghana was halted due to Covid-19 and with the game set to resume, many are anticipating for a great comeback, looking at how the annulled season was exciting," the GFA statement said.

The GFA has also issued COVID-19 protocols and Regulations in addition to the Guidelines from FIFA and CAF which were earlier sent to members.

Meanwhile, president of the GFA, Kurt E.S Okraku announned that the winner of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season will take home GHC 250,000 as prize money.

The prize money has increased from the GH₵180,000 received by the last winner of the Ghana Premier League Aduana Stars in the 2016-17 season.

The winner of this season's league will also take home 40 gold medals plus GH₵10,000 worth of groceries from Melcom Shopping Center.

The runners up will receive GH₵150,000, 40 silver medals plus groceries from Melcom Shopping Center and the third place will pocket GHC 80,000 plus 40 bronze medals.