Baby Jet Airline, owned by Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, is set to officially commence operations in February.

According to the Deputy Minister of Aviation, Kwabena Otchere Darko, the airline is among a host of others expected to be on stream by the end of the next month.

"This year, we are looking at new operational areas that will bring in more customers or tourists, so, we are linking more of our projects with the tourist centres,” Mr. Darko is quoted as saying by Ghanasoccernet.com.

He added: “Apart from Passion Air, we also have Unity Air now operating, and we are expecting Baby Jet Airlines, which will be on stream by next month, and we have others also going through the processes, so, at least, we should have about five by close of the year."

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo announced that Gyan had acquired a license to operate an airline in the country.

This was during the African Airshow held at the Kotoka international Airport (KIA).

The footballer himself later disclosed that 95% of work to get the Baby Jet airlines started has been done.

“I can confirm 95% of work has been done and hopefully between December and latest by January next year, the airlines will fully be operational,” Gyan told Accra-based Okay FM in December.

And it appears everything is now set for the much-anticipated Baby Jet Airline to commence its operations.

It will be recalled that midway through last year, Gyan tweeted an advertisement seeking a crew for the airline he plans to launch.