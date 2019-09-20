The former Black Stars skipper’s first club overseas was Udinese in 2003- he spent five years and scored 11 goals in 39 games.

Within the period Gyan played at Udinese, he spent two years on loan at Modena. He played 53 games and bagged 15 goals.

Asamoah Gyan will also make great stride at Rennes from 2008 to 2010, where he registered 14 goals in 53 games.

Asamoah Gyan’s performance attracted former Premier League side Sunderland to secure his signature. He spent two years with the side from 2010 to 2012 and recorded 11 goals in 37 games.

Gyan joined the Gulf world when he signed for Al Ain in the UAE on loan, before he made his stay permanent. In four seasons the Ghanaian striker bagged 123 goals in 123 games and won the league’s top scorer on three occasions.

He will make a big money move from Al Ain to Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese topflight league in 2015. But he has an unsuccessful spell coupled with injuries and inconsistency. He could manage just eight goals in 26 appearances.

Asamoah Gyan joined Al Ahli Dubai on loan in 2016, where he scored six goals in 14 games for the UAE side.

Gyan in 2017 completed a move to Kayserispor in the Turkish topflight league. He scored nine goals in 34 appearances.

The ex-Ghana on Thursday joined his ninth club abroad when he signed for Indian side NorthEast United.

Below is a summary of Asamoah Gyan’s club career abroad

Years Team App (Gls)

2003–2008 Udinese 13 (3)

2004–2006 → Modena (loan) 54 (15)

2008–2010 Rennes 53 (14)

2010–2012 Sunderland 37 (11)

2011–2012 → Al Ain (loan) 18 (22)

2012–2015 Al Ain 65 (73)

2015–2017 Shanghai SIPG 26 (8)

2016–2017 → Al Ahli Dubai (loan) 14 (6)

2017–2019 Kayserispor 34 (9)

2019– NorthEast United 0 (0)