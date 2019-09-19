It was reported on Wednesday that the former Sunderland striker was on the verge of joining an Indian side.

READ MORE: Emmanuel Adebayor signs for Asamoah Gyan’s club Kayserispor

The Executive Director of NorthEast United Priya Runchal has confirmed that they have secured the signing of Asamoah Gyan and expressed their excitement for his capture.

“We are thrilled to have a player of Gyan’s calibre and experience join our squad. He has continuously delivered excellence at the highest of levels of world football and we are confident that he will add a lot of firepower on the pitch here.”

Asamoah Gyan after signing the deal also said “I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in my career.

”I have heard great things about North East United FC and the Indian Super League and I am thrilled to be a part of it for the upcoming season.

”I am confident that we can better the wonderful season the club had last year."

Asamoah Gyan joined NorthEast United on a free transfer, barely three months after his deal with Kayserispor expired.

He is expected to use his reach experience to help the club: he has had spells with Udinese, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahly Dubhai and Kayserispor.