He is the most capped player for Ghana at the senior national team level with 106 games played.

Asamoah Gyan first goal for the Black Stars came against Somalia in a 5-0 mauling on 16th November 2003. He scored the 4th goal on his Black Stars debut.

The former Sunderland striker was the first Ghanaian player to score at the FIFA World Cup: It came against the Czech Republic in 2006 in Germany.

Gyan’s goal against Czech’s emerged the fastest goal in the 2006 FIFA World Cup. It was scored under two minutes.

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer of the Black Stars, having registered 51 goals.

He is Ghana’s all-time top scorer in the Mundial with six goals.

The 33-year-old is also the only Ghanaian player to score in three different FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010 and 2014).

Asamoah Gyan was the first Ghanaian player to score in six different Africa Cup of Nations tournaments: 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017.

Asamoah Gyan is also Africa’s greatest scorer in the World Cup with six goals. He surpassed Roger Milla’s feat after his goal against Portugal in a 2-1 defeat.

Breakdown of his goals:

17th June 2006 Ghana 2-0 Czech Republic

13th June 2010 Ghana 1-0 Serbia

19th June 2010 Australia 1-1 Ghana

26th June 2010 USA 1-2 Ghana

21st June 2014 Ghana 2-2 Germany

26th June 2014 Ghana 1-2 Portugal

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). He has eight goals to his name- his goal against Mali in 2017 sent him above Osei Kofi and Andre Ayew who have seven goals each for Ghana in the continental showpiece.

All of Gyan’s goals listed below:

20 January 2008 Ghana 2-1 Guinea

15 January 2010 Ivory Coast 3-1 Ghana

24 January 2010 Angola 0-1 Ghana

28 January 2010 Nigeria 0-1 Ghana

28 January 2012 Mali 0-2 Ghana

28 January 2013 Ghana 3-0 Niger

23 January 2015 Algeria 0-1 Ghana

21 January 2017 Ghana 1-0 Mali