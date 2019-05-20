He is the most capped player for Ghana at the senior national team level with 106 games played.
Asamoah Gyan first goal for the Black Stars came against Somalia in a 5-0 mauling on 16th November 2003. He scored the 4th goal on his Black Stars debut.
The former Sunderland striker was the first Ghanaian player to score at the FIFA World Cup: It came against the Czech Republic in 2006 in Germany.
Gyan’s goal against Czech’s emerged the fastest goal in the 2006 FIFA World Cup. It was scored under two minutes.
Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer of the Black Stars, having registered 51 goals.
He is Ghana’s all-time top scorer in the Mundial with six goals.
The 33-year-old is also the only Ghanaian player to score in three different FIFA World Cups (2006, 2010 and 2014).
Asamoah Gyan was the first Ghanaian player to score in six different Africa Cup of Nations tournaments: 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017.
Asamoah Gyan is also Africa’s greatest scorer in the World Cup with six goals. He surpassed Roger Milla’s feat after his goal against Portugal in a 2-1 defeat.
Breakdown of his goals:
17th June 2006 Ghana 2-0 Czech Republic
13th June 2010 Ghana 1-0 Serbia
19th June 2010 Australia 1-1 Ghana
26th June 2010 USA 1-2 Ghana
21st June 2014 Ghana 2-2 Germany
26th June 2014 Ghana 1-2 Portugal
Asamoah Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). He has eight goals to his name- his goal against Mali in 2017 sent him above Osei Kofi and Andre Ayew who have seven goals each for Ghana in the continental showpiece.
All of Gyan’s goals listed below:
20 January 2008 Ghana 2-1 Guinea
15 January 2010 Ivory Coast 3-1 Ghana
24 January 2010 Angola 0-1 Ghana
28 January 2010 Nigeria 0-1 Ghana
28 January 2012 Mali 0-2 Ghana
28 January 2013 Ghana 3-0 Niger
23 January 2015 Algeria 0-1 Ghana
21 January 2017 Ghana 1-0 Mali