Asamoah Gyan's first son, Frederick Gyan, has won his first trophy as a player in his youth football team in the UK where he lives, according to reports.

The reports also indicate that, Fredrick is one of the best players in his team. Fredrick is working hard to reach higher heights someday and with his current form, one can foretell that he has a bright future in front of him.

Photo of the young skilled footballer holding the trophy won by his team has just hit social media and it’s fast going viral.

Asamoah Gyan made the news a few months ago when he demanded a DNA test be conducted on his three children because he was in doubt the children was his.

This was as a part of an ongoing marriage annulment process at court initiated by Asamoah Gyan against his wife.

But when the results of the test came out early last month, it turned out he is the biological father of all the 3 children