Bribery scandal has hit Asante Kotoko SC head coach Kjetil Zachariassen after he reportedly got involved in a monetary scandal.

The Norwegian gaffer is believed to have taken kickbacks from players the club signed.

Reports suggest that Zachariassen was accused of receiving backhanders from midfielder Musadiru Salifu who was signed from Berekum Chelsea in July, 2019.

It is believed that the former Ashgold coach recommended the signing of Salifu and agreed with the player that should the deal go through, he will take a share of GhC2000 as appreciation.

Salifu, allegedly, fulfilling his part of the agreement made a mistake and paid more than the actual amount of GH¢2000 to the trainer.

He has since been demanding the remainder but the coach has been reluctant to pay.

Due to this, the player's agent has reported the attitude of the coach to management.

Zachariassen is under fire following the club's exit from the CAF Champions League.