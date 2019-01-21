Goals from Richard Ella Djodi, Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Mark Agyekum and Salia Ouattara were enough to propel AshGold to hand AshGold the trophy.

The Miners and the Yellow and Mauves side booked a final spot after edging Liberty Professionals and Aduana Stars 2-1 and 5-2 respectively.

Liberty Professionals finished third after defeating Aduana Stars in the third-place play off.

A trophy was presented to the top goal scorer, Tahiru Awudu of Medeama Sporting Club. Richard Ella Djodi of Ashgold Sporting Club was also selected as most valuable player.

Betway, who are sponsoring majority of local clubs organized the competition in their quest to develop sports in Ghana and give fans something to cheer about during this period of inactivity on the domestic scene.