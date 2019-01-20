Liberty Professionals F.C clinched the third place position by beating Aduana Stars F.C on Sunday, January 20, 2018.

The four leading clubs in the Ghana Premier League participated in the maiden edition of the Betway Cup in Ghana. Fans witnessed a thrilling tournament as their teams battled it out.

Ashgold Sporting Club and Medeama Sporting Club qualified for the finals by beating Liberty Professionals Football Club and Aduana Stars in a keenly contested game that ended 2-1 and 5-2 respectively.

The final game ended 4-0 after 90 minutes with Richard Ella Djodi, Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Mark Agyekum and Salia Ouattara scoring for Ashgold.

A trophy was presented to the top goal scorer, Tahiru Awudu of Medeama Sporting Club. Richard Ella Djodi of Ashgold Sporting Club was also selected as most valuable player.

The pre-season cup organized by the leading sports betting company in Ghana, Betway, was aimed at preparing the clubs for the upcoming season.

This falls in line with Betway Ghana’s continuous support for sports development in Ghana and is a first from any sponsored brand on the Ghanaian football landscape.