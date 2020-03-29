The Gabon international was taking part in a live video on the social media site with Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng.

And given a huge influx of questions from fans about his Arsenal future, Boateng quizzed Aubameyang on the current state of play.

KP Boateng and Aubameyang

'They're [fans] all saying you should sign a new deal with Arsenal,' Boateng said first up.

Aubameyang replied: 'Ah yeah, I know,' before the Ghanaian asked him how long he had left on his current contract.

The Arsenal skipper said: 'One year,' and then replied 'sure, sure..' laughing when asked whether he would stay at the club.

The Gunners forward was made captain of the first-team after Granit Xhaka was sacked as skipper by former boss Unai Emery at the back end of 2019.