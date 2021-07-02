I didn’t get on well with Conte – Baba Rahman explains why he left Chelsea

However, after struggling for game time, Rahman was loaned out to Bundesliga side Schalke O4 for the 2016-17 season after the arrival of Antonio Conte.

Opening up on his departure, the 26-year-old said he didn’t get along with the Italian coach and, therefore, had to leave the Blues.

Pulse Ghana

“I left Chelsea because I didn’t get on well with Conte. When he arrived I had a first meeting with him before the season ended. He told me how he wanted to play and how I can be in the team if I decide to stay,” he told Joy Sports.

“So I said okay that’s fine. When we went on vacation and came back, he was at the Euros so we started the pre-season and then he came to join us. And during the pre-season I didn’t like the way he was reacting toward me.

“So I went to speak to the Sporting Director and I told him my worries. I told him this is what is happening in training and I don’t have confidence anymore and if I would stay here I will not be confident enough to show my qualities.”

Rahman is still on the books of Chelsea but has been moving on loan from club to club due to a series of niggling injuries.

The defender suffered a ligament tear during Ghana’s opening game against Uganda at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

That injury kept him on the sidelines for nearly 24 months and he has managed less than 40 club games in the last four years.

Following difficult loan spells at Reims and Mallorca, Rahman moved to PAOK on a six-month loan to get his career back on track.