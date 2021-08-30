RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Baba Rahman targets Premier League promotion with Reading FC

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana defender Abdul Baba Rahman is already eyeing Premier League promotion with Reading FC after joining the club on loan.

Baba Rahman targets Premier League promotion with Reading FC
Baba Rahman targets Premier League promotion with Reading FC

The left-back extended his contract with Chelsea last Friday and was immediately loaned out to the Championship outfit for the next 12 months.

Recommended articles

In his first interview as a Reading player, Rahman said he was excited to join the club, insisting he wants to help them qualify to the Premier League.

twitter.com

“As I see on TV, this is a physical league! I am really hoping to get going really quickly. And I would like this club to push for promotion, to try to get to where it belongs,” the Ghanaian told the club’s official website.

Rahman featured prominently during Chelsea’s pre-season matches and even recorded an assist in their 2-1 win against Bournemouth.

However, manager Thomas Tuchel has decided to stick with left-backs Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso ahead of the Ghanaian in his squad for the season.

The move to Reading is Rahman’s successive loan move away from Chelsea, having spent the last season on loan at Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki.

twitter.com

Rahman revealed that he decided to join Reading after having talks with the club’s manager, Veljko Paunovic.

“This league is really competitive. When I spoke with the manager about the project that is coming on, I was really interested. That’s the main reason why I’m here.

“When he mentioned the project and the targets of the club, I was really happy. That was a big interest for me straight away,” the left-back added.

Baba Rahman Visits Ghana's Black Stars Training | Hot In Gabon

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Chaos at football match as referee pulls out gun claiming self-defense

Chaos at football match as referee pulls out gun claiming self-defense

Watch: FIFA, ESPN react as Yaw Yeboah scores Maradona-esque goal in Polish league

Watch: FIFA, ESPN react as Yaw Yeboah scores Maradona-esque goal in Polish league

Photos: Michael Essien looks dapper as he helps conduct UEFA Champions League draw

Photos: Michael Essien looks dapper as he helps conduct UEFA Champions League draw

Man City's Mendy charged with four counts of rape - police

Manchester City's French defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged by police on four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF