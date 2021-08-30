Baba Rahman targets Premier League promotion with Reading FC

In his first interview as a Reading player, Rahman said he was excited to join the club, insisting he wants to help them qualify to the Premier League.

“As I see on TV, this is a physical league! I am really hoping to get going really quickly. And I would like this club to push for promotion, to try to get to where it belongs,” the Ghanaian told the club’s official website.

Rahman featured prominently during Chelsea’s pre-season matches and even recorded an assist in their 2-1 win against Bournemouth.

However, manager Thomas Tuchel has decided to stick with left-backs Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso ahead of the Ghanaian in his squad for the season.

The move to Reading is Rahman’s successive loan move away from Chelsea, having spent the last season on loan at Greek club PAOK Thessaloniki.

Rahman revealed that he decided to join Reading after having talks with the club’s manager, Veljko Paunovic.

“This league is really competitive. When I spoke with the manager about the project that is coming on, I was really interested. That’s the main reason why I’m here.